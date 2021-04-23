Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. Arconic has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arconic by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arconic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

