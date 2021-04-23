Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 237,173 shares.The stock last traded at $30.57 and had previously closed at $30.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $1,165,005 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.