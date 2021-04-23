Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $139,916.11 and $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 228.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,157,162 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

