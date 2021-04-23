Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.47. 7,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 806,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.86.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 in the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

