Argus Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $285.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $250.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.31. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $129.35 and a 52-week high of $255.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5,138.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $5,796,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

