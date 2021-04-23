Aries Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 6.6% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aries Wealth Management owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,036,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,254 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 203,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

