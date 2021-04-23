Aries Wealth Management Has $4.86 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of HD opened at $321.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.19 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

