Aries Wealth Management Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $182.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.92. The firm has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

