Arion Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Arion has a total market capitalization of $97,020.62 and $113.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00270088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.05 or 1.00295396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.12 or 0.00640518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.04 or 0.01018900 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,837,018 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

