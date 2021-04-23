Arionum (ARO) Hits Market Cap of $79,684.48

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 41% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Arionum has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $79,684.48 and $111.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,955.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.15 or 0.04610384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00471413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $798.61 or 0.01598637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.36 or 0.00679316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.00485469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061009 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 125.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00033518 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.24 or 0.00426856 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.