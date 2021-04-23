Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $179,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $312.83 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.