Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $312.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.