ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Trading Down 0.1%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 841,082 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.