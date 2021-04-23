Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.63 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.37 ($0.07). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 3,442,786 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.12 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.01.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

