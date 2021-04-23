Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Issues Earnings Results

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.
Shares of NYSE AFI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.96.
About Armstrong Flooring
Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.