Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Issues Earnings Results

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

Shares of NYSE AFI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.