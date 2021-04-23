Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.61

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.61 and last traded at $99.59, with a volume of 2720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.76.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.