Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.20% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $49,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,218. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.