Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $66.26 on Friday. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after buying an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 in the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

