Arweave Price Down 23% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.05 or 0.00040046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $669.56 million and $18.26 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

