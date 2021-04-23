Arweave Trading 37.9% Lower This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $590.34 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $17.68 or 0.00035811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

