Asch (XAS) Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Asch has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Asch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Asch has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $5,192.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00269280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00648462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,894.06 or 1.00322845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.27 or 0.01035408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch launched on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Asch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.