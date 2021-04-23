Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) Insider Gay Coley Buys 5,000 Shares

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) insider Gay Coley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £26,250 ($34,295.79).

DGN stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 530 ($6.92). 30,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,945. The firm has a market cap of £664.00 million and a PE ratio of 26.38. Asia Dragon Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 604 ($7.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 529.23.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.