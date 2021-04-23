ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ASLN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,236. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.