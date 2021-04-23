ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.25. 449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $323.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.58.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

