ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 16.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $21.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $668.67. 29,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,813. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $275.96 and a 1-year high of $665.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $591.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

