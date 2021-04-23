ASML’s (ASML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML traded up $23.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $670.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $591.10 and a 200 day moving average of $504.57. The company has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $275.96 and a 1 year high of $665.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

