Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWH shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.65 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

