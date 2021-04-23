Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 133,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 49,607 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

