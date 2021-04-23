Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 3.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 284,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,952,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. 22,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

