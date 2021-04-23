Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.74. The company had a trading volume of 65,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.21. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

