Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.20. The company has a market capitalization of $374.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

