Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

