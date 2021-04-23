Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 2,825 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 3.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.61. 1,183,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.