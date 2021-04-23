AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report sales of $120.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.92 million and the highest is $122.33 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $114.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $507.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $509.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $560.97 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $573.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

AMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 35,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $876,550.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,034.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $440,203.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,918.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,641 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 792,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AMK stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.45 and a beta of 1.23.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

