Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 91,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,087. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

