Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.75

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.75 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99). Assura shares last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 5,599,489 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.75 ($1.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). Insiders bought 606 shares of company stock valued at $44,835 over the last 90 days.

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

