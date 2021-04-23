AstraZeneca (AZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $52.71 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

