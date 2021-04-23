ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY)’s share price rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00. Approximately 5,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90.

About ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products (3C) in Taiwan, China, Singapore, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers phones and accessories, such as power banks, and adapters and cables; gaming products; laptops and two-in-one personal computers (PCs); desktop, tower, mini, stick, and all-in-one PCs, as well as chrome devices; motherboards, single-board computers, and chassis and cooling products; monitors and projectors; headphones and headsets, and sound cards; mesh WiFi systems, wireless routers and adapters, and wired networking products; and graphic cards, as well as business wireless routers and gaming router home products.

