Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 210,965 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,965 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $68,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.58. 447,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,747,984. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

