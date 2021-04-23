Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 7,611 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 47.35% of ConocoPhillips worth $35,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. 77,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743,353. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 million, a PE ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.