Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 335,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,284,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.