Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 96,206 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.58. 223,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,960,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

