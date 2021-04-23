Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 3,456 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $603.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. The company has a market cap of $375.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.23. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.60 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

