Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys New Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,233,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after buying an additional 858,607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,240,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,847,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

