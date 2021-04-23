Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $32.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,300.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,318.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,138.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,882.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.