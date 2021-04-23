Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $13.98 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after buying an additional 1,220,247 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 496,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,880. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $49.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

