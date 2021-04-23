Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,741 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.13. 384,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,183,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

