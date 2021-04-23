Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $36.96 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $36,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $381.61. 16,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,559. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.48.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

