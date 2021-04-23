Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $59.98 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 507.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,736 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $59,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,790. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $243.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average is $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

