Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $40.77 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 788,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. 206,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,576,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

